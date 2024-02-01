APPARENTLY THE LINK ON THIS DIDN’T SHOW UP THE OTHER DAY: Running the Numbers on Rape and Pregnancy.
It’s not math, it’s fiction. And not plausible fiction, at that.
APPARENTLY THE LINK ON THIS DIDN’T SHOW UP THE OTHER DAY: Running the Numbers on Rape and Pregnancy.
It’s not math, it’s fiction. And not plausible fiction, at that.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.