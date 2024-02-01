HE’S TALKING ABOUT THE BRITS BUT IS AMERICA’S MUCH BETTER? Face it, our Army isn’t fit to fight.
To be fair, both are still better than the third world armies, or China’s little emperors. Culture matters.
