THEY’VE TOLD US WHO THEY WORK FOR. IT’S NOT THE ONES PAYING THEM: Majority of House Dems Vote Against Deporting Illegals Convicted of Drunk Driving, Social Security Fraud.
And their oaths mean nothing.
