JOHN HINDERAKER: Leftists firebombed my office last Saturday night. “This photo shows what the corridor outside my office looks like. . . . I am working with the FBI to try to identify the perpetrators. As I told them, the list of potential suspects is long, as my organization is active, and unusually effective, across a broad range of issues. I will have more to say about this before long.”
