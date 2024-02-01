THEY’VE BEEN TAUGHT TO: Why Do So Many Young Americans Hate Israel? Of course, college students have a history of idiocy on foreign affairs: “In 1934, 25,000 American college students took part in a one-hour walkout from classes to demonstrate their opposition to U.S. involvement in any war. The strike mushroomed to 175,000 participants in 1935, then 500,000 in 1936— nearly half the national college student population. The student antiwar movement began to crack when communist-aligned students changed their position—again and again—not as a result of studying the facts but out of obedience to their party. For them, ignorance was indeed bliss.”

FDR had the guts to call them idiots. Biden doesn’t, but then, his brain isn’t hitting on all cylinders either.