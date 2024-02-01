REAGAN’S NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST GOURMET COOK ANECDOTE: The 2024 edition of the National Prayer Breakfast convened earlier today in Washington, D.C. and that makes it a great day to remember on HillFaith a vintage joke by President Ronald Reagan that both prompted laughs and made a serious point about the Creation.

And as author Dr. John G. West explains in impressive detail, Reagan’s faith was not merely an occasional thing. West does a superb job of explicating the little-reported links between the former president’s faith and his Berlin Wall declaration “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

There are also important background links to a crucial conversation between Reagan and Gorbachev at the Moscow Summit in 1988 that prompted a great opening of religious freedom in Russia.