JEFFREY CARTER ON THE MARKETS: Don’t Be Fooled: All Time Highs Aren’t What They Seem to Be. “Trump beats Biden in virtually every economic category that matters to the average American. It’s not even close. Even if you hate Trump, you shouldn’t stay home and enable mediocrity and failure. Voting for a third party is silly too since that never works out. Perot put Clinton over the top in 1992 and left us with Hillary.”