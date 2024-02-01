BUT IT’S FUN TO BUY GEAR: Stop being a gear-acquisition guy and learn to shoot better instead.
Good advice, though. I’ve been more diligent in my practice in recent years, and I’ve gotten better.
BUT IT’S FUN TO BUY GEAR: Stop being a gear-acquisition guy and learn to shoot better instead.
Good advice, though. I’ve been more diligent in my practice in recent years, and I’ve gotten better.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.