BIDENOMICS’ FAILURE SEEN IN NEW SURVEY: The latest Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll offers an abundance of new data showing the utter failure of President Joe Biden’s economic policies to persuade voters that they are better off under him than they were under the man who preceded him in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.

“While the U.S. remains a wealthy country compared to others, nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are ‘living ‘paycheck to paycheck these days’ in the latest I&I/TIPP Poll, conducted from Jan. 3-5 from among 1,401 registered voters. The poll has a +/-2.6 percentage point margin of error.

“This shocking result comes as some on Wall Street and many politicians applaud recent data showing solid growth in the fourth quarter, along with a slowing rate of inflation. What’s equally surprising is that the public’s concern is bipartisan, with 63 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of independents saying they’re just scraping by each payday.”

Can you spell “Michelle Obama-Gavin Newsom in 2024”?