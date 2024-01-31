HMM: Did the ancient Greeks and Romans experience Alzheimer’s? “You might think age-related dementia has been with us all along, stretching back to the ancient world. But a new analysis of classical Greek and Roman medical texts suggests that severe memory loss—occurring at epidemic levels today—was extremely rare 2,000 to 2,500 years ago, in the time of Aristotle, Galen and Pliny the Elder.”
