WINNERS: ILLEGAL ALIENS. Taxpayers funding immigrant trips north, envelopes of cash ‘for whatever they want.’
Losers: Actual Americans. Six in 10 live ‘paycheck to paycheck,’ 24% have $0 in bank.
