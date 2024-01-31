OUR CORRUPT “JUSTICE” SYSTEM: YGTBFKM: 11 Years in Prison for This?

Some protests are more protected than others.

For instance, you can trash a city, burn down blocks of it, including a police precinct, occupy government buildings, trap innocents behind closed doors as you consider taking ransoms, and everything’s cool. You might be able to sue the city and get millions if the police try to stop you. At the very least, you can get all the right politicians and the entire public health establishment to applaud your bravery and commitment to racial justice.

But if you sing gospel songs outside an abortion clinic? Prepare to go to jail for up to 11 years.

The system of justice isn’t being weaponized. Not at all.