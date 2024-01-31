THE MAYORKAS PROBLEM FACING 14 HOUSE DEMS: Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security voted unanimously after 14 hours of often-rancorous debate to refer two Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the full House. Speaker Mike Johnson has said he wants that vote to come as soon as possible.

But whenever that vote comes, 14 House Democrats, who earlier this month supported House Resolution 957, which condemned the Biden border policies, will have to decide whether to put join the GOP in actually holding Mayorkas accountable. Stay tuned.