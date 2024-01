WHEN DID GARCIA START TRYING TO DRUM UP VOTES FOR TRUMP?

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA): "The Donald Trump and MAGA plan for the border: Alligator moats, bombing northern Mexico, shooting migrants in the legs, and electrifying the fence and putting spikes on them." pic.twitter.com/XkMaQQxNZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2024