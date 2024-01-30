THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s Chang’e-7 moon mission to target Shackleton crater. “The area, stated to be the illuminated rim of Shackleton crater, possibly corresponds to a candidate landing site for NASA’s Artemis 3 crewed mission named Peak Near Shackleton. Such a site could offer favorable illumination while also being close to permanently shadowed regions which could host volatiles such as water-ice.”
