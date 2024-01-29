YOU’LL ONLY THINK THAT IF YOU LISTEN TO THE PRESS: No, Texas Has Not “Defied” The Supreme Court: Perhaps Governor Abbott will flout a directive from the Supreme Court in a future case, but reports of Texas “defying” the Supreme Court are bunk, and many making such claims should know better. I suspect they do.
