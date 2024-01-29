WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE, BOEING? Toyota urges owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until airbags are replaced: Don’t even drive these particular cars to the dealer — the dealer will come to you. “If the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments, which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.