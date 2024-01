AN IDEA SO CRAZY THAT IT JUST MIGHT WORK: Harvard Admissions Should Be More Meritocratic. “What’s the opposite of meritocracy? Historically, positions were distributed by hereditary privilege, family ties, patronage to cronies, or sale to the highest bidder. These are not far from the system we have here.”

Related: Not Just Claudine Gay. Harvard’s Chief Diversity Officer Plagiarized and Claimed Credit for Husband’s Work, Complaint Alleges.