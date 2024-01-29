KAROL MARKOWICZ: How I got kicked out of a Mothers Against Antisemitism group. “It’s not rocket science. Years of melding Reform and Conservative Judaism to leftism, only to find that that leftists wouldn’t spit on Jews if we were on fire, has been a disaster. It has moved Jews away from Judaism and it has functionally destroyed these Jewish movements. If you’re a Jew still sitting in the pews and funding the services that push political nonsense in place of torah, it’s time to go. Stop paying for a rabbi’s 7th grade musings on climate change and stop funding displays of “banned” books that aren’t actually banned. There were lessons in the horrific attacks of October 7th of how Jews should move forward. Let’s learn them now. And I wish the new MACA Foundation, and their totally emotionally healthy leader, all the very best.”