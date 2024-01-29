GOOD: Man who stole and leaked Trump tax records sentenced to 5 years in prison.
He deserved more, but given the shameful coddling by DOJ prosecutors, this is something.
Related: Judge pressures DOJ to explain leniency in Trump tax leaker case.
