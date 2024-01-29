I DON’T SEE THIS AS PROPER FCC TURF: FCC reaffirms orbital debris mitigation rules. Orbital debris is a serious problem — I’ve been writing about it for years — but it’s a space-utilization problem, not a communications problem. This is a power grab utilizing regulatory leveraging. I hope Congress fixes this in pending legislation.
