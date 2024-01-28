January 29, 2024

“A CASH COW FOR HOSPITALS:” Hospitals given federal 340B Drug Pricing Program discounts to support their service for low-income populations marked up the cost of outpatient infusion drugs for privately insured patients substantially more than other hospitals, a study showed.. “This analysis shows that a government program meant to provide incentives to serve lower income Americans is actually a cash cow for hospitals with little accountability for whether that extra profit is allocated towards the population 340B is intended to serve.”

Wow, who could have seen that coming?

