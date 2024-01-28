HOWIE CARR: ‘This is Your FBI,’ thanks to DEI.

Here in Boston, we know just how corrupt the FBI can be.

For instance, framing innocent men for murders they did not commit, or providing explosives for gangsters to use to kill reporters.

Or taking payoffs to set up informants to be rubbed out by serial-killing cocaine dealers, and then after committing such crimes being promoted to director of the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia….

I could go on and on about the Boston FBI office. But you get the picture.

Still, as bad and as overrated as the G-men have always been, they’re worse now.

And the feds’ latest descent into abject incompetence and corruption can be summed up in three letters — DEI. . . .

“The FBI,” the Judiciary committee reports, “has lost its way in a toxic culture of dysfunction unable to find the courage to remedy recruitment and selection processes that have become self-destructive.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Claudine Gay could not be reached for comment.

“The FBI does not appear to be getting experienced, ‘mature’ candidates, such as the former cop, former military person, the professional career person, the lawyer, accountant or engineer.”

Sound familiar? The U.S. Army has the same problem. The brass can’t seem to recruit anybody who can do a push-up. Who in their right mind wants to risk their life by joining an organization run by entitled, shiftless incompetents who despise them?

“The FBI is now a joke among other law enforcement agencies because of its apparent investigative failures, political targeting of certain individuals/groups, and woke adoption… The FBI is considering hiring candidates not accepted by other law enforcement agencies.”

The G-men have Diversity Recruitment Events — “straight white males may not attend.”

In other words, there’s no room for a modern-day Inspector Lew Erskine. But Dylan Mulvaney or Jussie Smollett — come on down!

The FBI denies that they’re having problems recruiting qualified people. But then, the G-men lie about almost everything, as you may have noticed. It’s part of their “sources and methods.”

Here’s a story about the collapse of physical-fitness standards, from an FBI informant identified as SIERRA 72.