SPOILER: IT WAS NEVER ACTUALLY ABOUT THE CLIMATE. How Climate Policy Went Wrong: A scientist’s aerosol research hints at why America’s energy suicide isn’t helping.

Another truth may arrive sooner, perhaps even this winter. U.S. natural-gas supply is perfectly ample but activists have prevented the necessary pipelines to meet demand in the Northeast. A recent report by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. indicates that last year New York City came dangerously close to running out of gas to maintain apartment-building heat. Had the gas failed, restoring heat to thousands of buildings would have been a job of months, not hours, as technicians went door-to-door relighting boiler pilot lights.

Between the lines of the government report as well as Mr. Hansen’s, we have a picture of Americans on a path to commit energy suicide in the name of climate change while doing nothing about climate change.

This isn’t sustainable and won’t be, but it may well take something like the posited New York City deep freeze.