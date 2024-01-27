CAN WE QUIT INDULGING CALIFORNIA’S IDIOSYNCRATIC AUTO AND ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS? California Bill Calls for Tech to Make New Cars Unable to Speed. “The bill would require 2027 and newer vehicles to have a speed limiter that could prevent them from going more than 10 mph over the speed limit.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.