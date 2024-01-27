HAHA: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman’s House. His Reaction Was Priceless. “The pro-terrorist lunatics we’ve seen hold rallies nationwide, shut down roads and bridges, and attempt to close airports have been well-documented. So, given that he’s now become an enemy of the state in the eyes of progressive America, it’s only fitting that they target the Pennsylvania Democrat at his home, which they did. And Mr. Fetterman precisely knew how to respond: by going onto the roof and waving the Israeli flag. . . . He did the same last fall when he waved the Israeli flag at a bunch of pro-terrorist supporters getting arrested on Capitol Grounds.”

Them: “You can’t hide” Him: Here I am, bitches 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 https://t.co/Vx9XvA26n5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 27, 2024