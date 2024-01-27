YESTERDAY: Andrew Cuomo plots comeback with border attacks on Biden.
Also yesterday: DOJ says Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women.
Cuomo’s a scumbag, sure, but still, I question the timing.
