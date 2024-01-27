WELL, THIS IS A SHOCK. BEHOLD MY SHOCKED FACE: NEW: United Nations Directly Implicated in October 7th Attacks, U.S. State Dept Freezes Funding.

From Clue:

Miss Scarlet : I hardly think it will enhance your reputation at the U.N. Professor Plum, if it’s revealed that you have been implicated not only in adultery with one of your patients, but in her death and the deaths of five other people.

Professor Plum : You don’t know what kind of people they have at the U.N., I might go up in their estimation.