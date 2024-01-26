IT’S A BIG BOOST TO PUTIN: In Pathetic POTATUS Pander, WH Pulls LNG Football Just Before Winning Kick. “This neat little maneuver has boned both our own fossil fuel industry and our European allies – a twofer.”

Remember when they told us that Trump would alienate our allies with self-centered, bullying diplomacy?

Related:

We may be having the greatest Constitutional crisis in 160 years, as 26 states face off against the Feds – but there is an effective news blackout, outside of X. Why? 1. Confirmation this is a factional dispute.

2. Confirmation the "media" is pure propaganda, not news. 1/ pic.twitter.com/YvAb1jjEZ6 — Labrador Skeptic (@SaysSimulation) January 26, 2024

A friend comments about the above: “Here is an interesting thread that posits there is no media narrative (or media) around these events in part because relevant elites aren’t on the same page. So there aren’t orders to take. This is on top of the normal explanation that this is bad for Biden’s election and it’s bad for the regime generally to magnify state powers and sovereignty. It would be interesting if the GOP Govs can make another move that 1) doesn’t remove Biden’s requirement to make a decision about the border, but which 2) places a new complication or wrinkle right before the regime is able to hit its border decision point.”

And another observes: “The Biden White House is not sure what to do. They correctly perceive themselves as having few clean options, and choosing one will mean adjudication of disputes among irreconcilable factions within their coalition: the identity radicals, the open-borders ideologues, the big-city mayors, and/or the actual general-election voters they require. Tough calls. Very analogous to their dilemma with Israel: when you have no real core principles, coalition management can paralyze if you’re bad at it. I think they’ll thread the needle with selective prosecutions.”

That does seem to be their go-to.