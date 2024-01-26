IT’S LIKE A WHITE JURY AND A BLACK DEFENDANT IN 1940S ALABAMA: Jan. 6 lawyer says suspects ‘can’t get a fair trial’ in DC.
That prejudice alone is grounds for pardons from some future president who cares about justice.
IT’S LIKE A WHITE JURY AND A BLACK DEFENDANT IN 1940S ALABAMA: Jan. 6 lawyer says suspects ‘can’t get a fair trial’ in DC.
That prejudice alone is grounds for pardons from some future president who cares about justice.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.