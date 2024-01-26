EMAILS REVEAL WHY CDC ISSUED NO ALERT ON MYOCARDITIS: The Epoch Times’ Zachary Stieber obtained emails and other documents that show CDC leaders chose not to warn Americans about a frequently fatal side effect of the Coronavirus vaccines.

This is a HUGE story and one that reveals more about why the “Public Health” establishment has about as much credibility with Americans as used car salesmen and Bitcoin scam artists. That said, the story will be all but totally ignored by the Mainstream Media, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats (more than a few Republicans on the Hill as well).

The good news is there are still senators like Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who told Stieber that the “CDC’s apparent decision to not immediately issue a formal alert to clinicians warning them about the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated individuals is not only inexcusable, it’s malpractice,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Johnson is currently the Ranking Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. If the GOP regains the Senate majority in November, Johnson will be in a position to do something serious about CDC malpractice.