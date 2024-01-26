GOOGLE CENSORS BAN GALILEO AS ‘DANGEROUS:’ Oh, did I say Galileo? I meant Issues & Insights (I&I), the excellent libertarian/conservative news and analysis site established by former Investor’s Business Daily editorial page writers.

Even so, the point of the purposeful Galileo reference should be obvious: Just as the censors of his view the Earth and other planets revolve around the Sun, the I&I folks refuse to toe the Establishment’s increasingly hateful and censorious Leftist orthodoxy, especially when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

For their independence, I&I is branded by Google as “dangerous” because it allegedly publishes “derogatory content.” The Left exterminated more than 100 million human lives in the 20th Century and the opportunity for vastly more men and women to hear alternative views and cultivate their own conclusions in the 21st Century. No wonder so many folks these days look around and fear that a new Dark Ages are around the corner. It doesn’t have to be that way.

UPDATE: Oh geez, this is what happens when you are rushing. This post has been updated to reflect the fact Galileo was advocating for the Sun as the center of the solar system, not that the Earth was round. My apologies to readers for this screwup and thanks to reader GWB for pointing out my error.