YAWN, ANOTHER SHOW IN AN OUTDATED MEDIUM, CATERING TO MAYBE 25%* OF THE POPULATION: TIME: Jon Stewart’s Return a ‘Bad Omen’ for Late Night TV.

*If they were anywhere close to 50% of the voters, they wouldn’t need the enormous amount of extraordinary fraud. The amount they had in the 70s would be enough, without vote-by-mail and machine skulduggery and same day registration, and no ID, and etc, etc, ad very nauseam.