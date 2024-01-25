THE LEFT’S WARS ON EVERYTHING AND EVERYBODY ALWAYS HAVE THE SAME RESULT: Bitter harvest for the left’s war on farmers.
So many eggs broken; not a single omelet.
THE LEFT’S WARS ON EVERYTHING AND EVERYBODY ALWAYS HAVE THE SAME RESULT: Bitter harvest for the left’s war on farmers.
So many eggs broken; not a single omelet.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.