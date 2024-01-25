AT 91, PAUL EHRLICH IS STILL ALIVE DESPITE HIS EXPRESSED FEARS OF A POPULATION EXPLOSION: Fewer and faster: Global fertility isn’t just declining, it’s quickly collapsing.
(Yes, I know Paul Ehrlich is still alive. It’s an idiom.)
AT 91, PAUL EHRLICH IS STILL ALIVE DESPITE HIS EXPRESSED FEARS OF A POPULATION EXPLOSION: Fewer and faster: Global fertility isn’t just declining, it’s quickly collapsing.
(Yes, I know Paul Ehrlich is still alive. It’s an idiom.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.