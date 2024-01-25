“SCIENTISTS:” Redefining Earth’s Future: Scientists Advocate for Revolutionary Planetary Commons Framework. “The study, conducted by a collaborative team of 22 leading international researchers – including Professor Louis Kotzé, Senior Professorial Fellow in Lincoln Law School, and Professor Duncan French, Head of College of Health & Science and Professor of International Law – over nearly two years, calls for a paradigm shift in global governance to effectively safeguard the Earth’s critical systems.”

We law professors are the salt of the earth, nature’s noblemen, but we’re not scientists unless we do science, and telling other people how to live isn’t science, it’s something more like oppression.