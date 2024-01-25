UPENN REWARDS PROF’S ANTI-SEMITISM: Professor Dorothy Roberts, who teaches sociology and law at the University of Pennsylvania, is being honored by the school with her selection to deliver the 23rd Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture in Social Justice.

The lecture assembly is being hosted by the UPenn Center for Africana Studies, the Penn Carey Law School, and the Department of Sociology. Another host is particularly noteworthy because it is the Annenberg School of Communication. The Annenberg is Walter Annenberg, whose Triangle Publications owned the Philadelphia Inquirer, TV Guide, the Daily Racing Form and Seventeen magazine.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports that Roberts “signed a letter accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ and ‘apartheid’ and denounced U.S. military support for the Jewish state as a ‘moral catastrophe.'”

Her selection comes in the wake of the resignation of UPenn President Liz McGill following her inability/refusal to condemn anti-semitism on her campus in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 Israeli men, women, children and infants dead, including many who were murdered in horrendous ways.

Let’s see now, is that a raised middle finger we see from the UPenn academic establishment?

UPDATE FROM GLENN: Reminder that Penn is trying to revoke Amy Wax’s tenure for insensitivity about affirmative action.