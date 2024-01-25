BUMPED AND UPDATED (I’ll update how I can throughout the day. I have no idea how to pin, or if I can so bear with me.)

I DON’T WISH TO ALARM ANYONE, BUT: Governor Abbott: When, in the Course of Human Events….

So far Oklahoma, Arkansas, South Dakota, Montana, Virginia and Florida have pledged material (and personnel) support. There will probably be more by the time you read this.

UPDATE: North Dakota, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Idaho, Nebraska, West Virginia, Iowa.

UPDATE: North Dakota, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Idaho, Nebraska, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, South Carolina, Utah.