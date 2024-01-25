THEY CALL IT A CLOCK BUT IT’S JUST ANOTHER PROPAGANDA TOOL WITH A HIDDEN ALGORITHM: Doomsday Clock has been reset, reveals how close humanity is to destruction: ‘Global catastrophe’.
Bah.
THEY CALL IT A CLOCK BUT IT’S JUST ANOTHER PROPAGANDA TOOL WITH A HIDDEN ALGORITHM: Doomsday Clock has been reset, reveals how close humanity is to destruction: ‘Global catastrophe’.
Bah.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.