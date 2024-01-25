WELL, OF COURSE HE DID: Trudeau Government Used Faked Intelligence To Illegally Frame Protesting Truckers As Violent Extremists.
Commies gotta commie.
Coof, January 6, coff. Pardon me, something is stuck in my throat.
WELL, OF COURSE HE DID: Trudeau Government Used Faked Intelligence To Illegally Frame Protesting Truckers As Violent Extremists.
Commies gotta commie.
Coof, January 6, coff. Pardon me, something is stuck in my throat.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.