EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Maersk ships in US Navy convoy forced to retreat under Houthi missile attack. “The US arm of AP Moller-Maersk is suspending voyages through the Red Sea after two of its container ships came under missile attack while being escorted by the US Navy. The 6,200-teu Maersk Detroit and 2,474-teu Maersk Chesapeake (both built 2008) turned around in the Red Sea and were escorted back to the Gulf of Aden, said the company. . . . US Central Command, which coordinates the country’s military operations in the region, said three anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired toward the Maersk Detroit. One missile hit the sea, while the warship USS Gravely shot down two others. The two ships were carrying cargo and aid for the US government and were given protection by the navy for the passage through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, said subsidiary Maersk Line Ltd, for which the US military is a major customer on its US-flag ships.”

Why do the Houthis still exist?

UPDATE: Biden’s Fake Houthi Offensive Aims to Maintain Treacherous Pro-Iran Policy.