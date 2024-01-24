FRUITS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: Anti-Jewish Riot in Italy. “Nothing says peace and love like ‘urban guerilla war.’ But then again, if you are out there demonstrating your support for genocidal terrorists, your definition of peace and justice might differ from the average person’s. . . . I hope more details come out about just who the demonstrators are. Are they mostly Italians? That would be surprising since antisemitism wasn’t even much of a force even during World War II, when Italians were reluctant to fulfill German requests to deport Jews despite their formal alliance. . . . However, Italy has been flooded with immigrants over the past decade, and it would surprise me not at all to find that the mob was filled with recent Middle Eastern immigrants.”

Me either.