MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT MOVES FORWARD: Republicans on the House Committee for Homeland Security will convene a markup session next to write Articles of Impeachment for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrats, who have condemned the effort as a “political stunt,” may or may not show up for the cameras.
