WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF HATRED AND BIGOTRY? At UNC, Anti-Semitism Is Too Close to Call. “So, at the end of the day, the faculty of the University of North Carolina couldn’t bring itself to condemn the statement, at a UNC event, that Gaza’s massacre of Jews on October 7 was ‘a beautiful day.’ The Faculty Council voted 32-29, with six abstentions, to table the resolution condemning anti-Semitism on campus. The resolution was just too controversial for liberal college professors to get behind.”