“YOU CANNOT EAT TREES:” Scottish Farmers Protest New Green “Rewilding” Policies.
The thing is, the proponents of those policies know that you can’t eat trees.
“YOU CANNOT EAT TREES:” Scottish Farmers Protest New Green “Rewilding” Policies.
The thing is, the proponents of those policies know that you can’t eat trees.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.