ACTUALLY, THEY’RE THE SAME EFFECTS ECLIPSES ALWAYS HAVE: Total solar eclipse will have surprising effects on animals, weather. I enjoyed our 2017 total eclipse, though.
And I recommend David Baron’s classic eclipse book.
ACTUALLY, THEY’RE THE SAME EFFECTS ECLIPSES ALWAYS HAVE: Total solar eclipse will have surprising effects on animals, weather. I enjoyed our 2017 total eclipse, though.
And I recommend David Baron’s classic eclipse book.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.