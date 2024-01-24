RELIGIOUS TYPES SHOULD JUST SHUT UP: It is a not uncommon view in some quarters of the American public policy debate that “religious people” should just keep quiet in the public square and not seek to “impose their morality” on the rest of us.

Tim Barnett of Red Pen Logic offers a rejoinder, via world-famous atheist Richard Dawkins, on HillFaith this morning, arguing that all laws are based in some degree on somebody’s moral values, so the issue is how should laws be made and by whom. Hey, something to think about on this Hump Day in this fourth week of 2024.