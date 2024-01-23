SHE’S AMBITIOUS BUT NOT THAT BRIGHT: Fulton County DA’s Case Against Trump Just Got Really Messy. “Things are not going well for Fani. It’s all of her own doing. She has gotten caught in some very unethical and corrupt behavior, allegedly, something she probably didn’t expect to happen. . . . It’s an ugly intersection of professional malpractice and personal soap opera.”
