GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Woolworths’ decision to shun Australia Day inflames culture war. “Australia Day, a public holiday marking the arrival of the first ships carrying British convicts in Sydney in 1788, is traditionally celebrated on January 26 with family parties and barbecues. More recently, it has become a point of contention for Australians who believe the date should be changed because of its colonial origin. The debate over the national holiday escalated this month after the country’s largest retailer Woolworths announced it would not stock Australia Day paraphernalia — including caps, temporary tattoos and plastic flags — due to a “gradual decline in demand” for merchandise.”

