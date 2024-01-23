MORE BILLIONS FOR BORDER VIOLATORS: The Epoch Times this morning reports a spending explosion by the Biden administration on providing a full spectrum of assistance to millions of illegal immigrants since 2021. And can you guess who is paying for all this free stuff for illegals?

Adam Andrzejewski, founder and president of Open The Books, which did the research, told The Epoch Times that, while “the numbers are troubling, [they] shouldn’t surprise us. The stacking of Biden’s policy failures resulted in this immigration crisis. As more refugees flood our border, the administration keeps spending on aid and proffering even more perks. America’s southern border is now just an ever-growing magnet for people from every corner of the planet. The numbers won’t slow down unless the dollars do.”